oreon software development & Consultancy Ltd

Innovating at the intersection of technology and business, we deliver intelligent solutions that drive digital transformation and excellence.
Company Overview

As a trusted IBM partner, we specialize in delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower enterprises to innovate, scale, and thrive in an increasingly digital world. Leveraging IBM’s powerful ecosystem—spanning hybrid cloud, AI, and data platforms—we help organizations modernize infrastructure, enhance decision-making, and accelerate time to value. Our collaborative approach and industry expertise ensure tailored strategies that meet each client’s unique challenges and objectives, creating lasting impact through technology.

Address

71-75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden,, london, London, City of WC2H 9JQ, United Kingdom

Telephone

07946800476

Website

https://www.oreondevelopment.com

  • Partner types
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
Proficiencies
  • Covers QRadar Suite (Software)
