IC Group is a leading system integrator specializing in IT solutions, including infrastructure, data analytics, middleware, security, AI/automation and Asset Management to drive digital transformation and operational efficiency for B2B customer.

Address 593 street, Sofia, Sofia (stolitsa) 1000, Bulgaria Website http://www.intercomputer.bg Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider