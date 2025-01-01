Tet is a leading IT&T integrator in the Baltic region, providing its customers with a full range of IT&T services, from equipment rental and colocation services to innovative, tailor-made solutions. The company provides IT security, hardware maintenance and data protection services. Our specialists carry out a wide range of personal data and IT security-related activities - security audits and improvement projects. Tet is the largest data centre infrastructure in the Baltics certified to the highest data centre infrastructure security standards TIERIII Design and TIERIII Facility (Uptime Insti

Address 105 Dzirnavu iela, Riga, Riga LV1011, Latvia Telephone 67177177 Website https://www.tet.lv Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider