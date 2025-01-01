Top Ideas Digital GmbH

Top Ideas is a Vienna-based consulting and tech firm specializing in AI-driven business process transformation. As an IBM Partner, we deliver scalable solutions using the watsonx platform and Cognos Analytics. We work across industries—including insurance, logistics, finance, retail, and health tech—ensuring transparency, compliance, and measurable impact. Our agentic AI solutions enable smarter, adaptive, and autonomous enterprise operations.

Address Erdbergstraße 52-60/3/20-21, Wien, Wien 1030, Austria Telephone 01 997 13 51 13 Website https://www.topideas.digital/ Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider