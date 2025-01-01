QUOTIUM TECHNOLOGIES

Quotium modernizes mainframe environments with smart tools for data management, performance, and security.
Company Overview

Quotium Technologies offers innovative solutions tailored to the needs of large enterprises, particularly in the banking, insurance, and retail sectors. One of its flagship products, SPITAB+, is a table management system for CICS and batch applications specifically designed for IMS, VSAM, and DB2. SPITAB+ offer a user-friendly interface and extended web APIs for seamless tables management and integration into modern applications. Other products like WINCOM (PC to Host) and WMA (Web to Host) are programmable emulators which ease infrastructure access and automation of tasks

Address

84-88 Boulevard De La Mission Marchand, Courbevoie, Hauts-de-Seine 92400, France

Telephone

+33 1 49047060

Website

https://www.quotium.com

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
  • IBM Technology Partner
