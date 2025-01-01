Quotium Technologies offers innovative solutions tailored to the needs of large enterprises, particularly in the banking, insurance, and retail sectors. One of its flagship products, SPITAB+, is a table management system for CICS and batch applications specifically designed for IMS, VSAM, and DB2. SPITAB+ offer a user-friendly interface and extended web APIs for seamless tables management and integration into modern applications. Other products like WINCOM (PC to Host) and WMA (Web to Host) are programmable emulators which ease infrastructure access and automation of tasks

