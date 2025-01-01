ESSEN VISION SOFTWARE PRIVATE LIMITED

Essen Vision is a leading cybersecurity solutions provider, dedicated to protecting businesses from evolving digital threats. With over two decades of experience, the company offers a comprehensive range of services including threat detection, vulnerability management, data protection, cloud security, and compliance. Essen Vision partners with top global technology vendors to deliver customized, cutting-edge security strategies tailored to each client's needs. Their expert team ensures robust protection, helping organizations strengthen their cybersecurity posture, reduce risk

Address 2nd Floor, Indian Surveyorshouse 315, 315 S B S Road, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001, India Telephone 9820000904 Website http://essenvision.com Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider