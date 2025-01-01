Recon Technologies

Recon is consistently pushing the bounds of cloud and security through efficiency. After years of managing and operating some of Australia’s largest IT and OT environments, we assist our clients in enabling efficiency, mitigate risks and provide operational integrity to their ICT operations. We have numerous reference customers for Verify, Guardium, Watson and many others. Our focus is delivering efficient solutions that achieve our customers current and future goals.

Address PO Box 559, North Sydney, New South Wales 2059, Australia Telephone +61 1800 961 616 Website http://www.recontech.com.au Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider