hapec GmbH

hapec System X uses cutting-edge AI to turn complex data into clear insights for reporting, planning, and smart, sustainable decisions.
Company Overview

The hapec Informationsportal is a modular, flexible plug & play BI solution for ERP systems. It includes hapec functions (BI, planning), user roles (user, creator, modeler, admin, DB access), and predefined catalogs (sales, purchasing, finance, and business management). The hapec Xstream integration tool enables automatic software deployment, ERP-specific configuration, and rich predefined metadata. This allows ERP vendors and resellers to easily develop and deploy OEM BI solutions.

Address

Leopoldstraße 1, Sankt Georgen im Schwarzwald, Baden-Württemberg 78112, Germany

Telephone

+49 7724 94810

Website

http://www.hapec.de

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
