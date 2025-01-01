hapec GmbH

The hapec Informationsportal is a modular, flexible plug & play BI solution for ERP systems. It includes hapec functions (BI, planning), user roles (user, creator, modeler, admin, DB access), and predefined catalogs (sales, purchasing, finance, and business management). The hapec Xstream integration tool enables automatic software deployment, ERP-specific configuration, and rich predefined metadata. This allows ERP vendors and resellers to easily develop and deploy OEM BI solutions.

Address Leopoldstraße 1, Sankt Georgen im Schwarzwald, Baden-Württemberg 78112, Germany Telephone +49 7724 94810 Website http://www.hapec.de Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)