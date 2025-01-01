limes datentechnik gmbh

Data security at the highest level. Full access into compressed and encrypted data. Minimal use of resources. A ESB for persistent data.
Since 1985, Limes Datentechnik® GmbH has successfully developed high-quality software that simplifies cross-platform and cross-national data exchange (formatting and conversion, e.g. CSV/XML/JSON ↔ FB/VB), ensures security of data storage and transfer (encryption and signing using CPACF and ICSF/CCA), reduces storage requirements (compression (with zEDC support)) and accelerates data access, while remaining independent and neutral with regard to the platform and data format, and provides full access (search, update, insert and delete) to our compressed and encrypted archives (locally/cloud).

Louisenstraße 101, Bad Homburg, Hessen 61348, Germany

+49 6172 59190

https://flam.de

  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
  • IBM Technology Partner
