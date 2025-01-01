CMEX MANAGEMENT PRIVATE LIMITED

Headquartered in Bangalore, Karnataka, CMEx specializes in delivering state-of-the-art DevOps, IoT, and Cloud services aimed at optimizing software processes for businesses across various industries.
CMEx serves a diverse range of industries, including: Automotive, Defence, Oil & Gas, Financial Services, Healthcare, Real Estate, Retail, among others. CMEx has established partnerships with leading technology platforms, including: IBM Engineering, IBM Maximo & Tririga, IBM Automation & DevOps.
Address
NO 21(OLD 68), 1ST MAIN ROAD, Lower Palace Orchards, Vyalikaval, Bangalore, Karnataka 560003, India
Telephone
+91 9035161571
Website
https://www.cm-excellence.com/