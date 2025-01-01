Opollo: The Airbnb for operating rooms. AI-powered marketplace where healthcare facilities, providers, payers, and patients win.
Company Overview

Opollo is a fintech, healthcare AI company transforming operational efficiency in healthcare. Our platform uses artificial intelligence to precisely predict surgery durations in minutes while also allowing healthcare facilities to sell unused operating room time to payers on a marketplace—like an Airbnb for medical services. With Opollo, healthcare facilities increase revenues, payers reduce costs, and patients receive increased access to high-quality, low-cost care.

Address

120 Meyer Rd. Suite 212, Amherst, New York 14226, United States of America

Website

https://www.opollo.ai/

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
  • IBM Technology Partner
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.