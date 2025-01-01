Opollo is a fintech, healthcare AI company transforming operational efficiency in healthcare. Our platform uses artificial intelligence to precisely predict surgery durations in minutes while also allowing healthcare facilities to sell unused operating room time to payers on a marketplace—like an Airbnb for medical services. With Opollo, healthcare facilities increase revenues, payers reduce costs, and patients receive increased access to high-quality, low-cost care.

Address 120 Meyer Rd. Suite 212, Amherst, New York 14226, United States of America Website https://www.opollo.ai/ Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

IBM Technology Partner