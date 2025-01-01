Enterprise Grade Hybrid DBMS combining In-Memory speed with Disk durability, delivering ultra-low latency, high availability, and Oracle compatibility
Company Overview

ALTIBASE is the world’s first enterprise-grade hybrid DBMS that integrates an in-memory database and a disk-resident database in a single unified engine. It supports ACID transactions, ANSI SQL, multi-version concurrency control (MVCC), and delivers sub-millisecond response times. With over 700 enterprise clients and 8,000+ deployments, ALTIBASE ensures high throughput, robust scalability, and over 90% Oracle compatibility. As a certified member of the IBM Z and IBM LinuxONE Partner Network, ALTIBASE powers mission-critical workloads in finance, telecom, and public sectors worldwide.

Address

306 Digital-ro 10F-1012, Guro, Seoul Teugbyeolsi 08378, Korea, Republic of

Website

https://altibase.com/

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
  • IBM Technology Partner
