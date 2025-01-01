Iconium Software LLC

DataLenz helps you comply with DORA regulations by stopping intruders in real time for the IBM z
DataLenz is a state-of-the-art risk management platform that integrates seamlessly into your existing workflow, monitoring the data access stream continuously to detect out-of-bounds events you define. Our software is designed not only to detect problems, but to give you the information you need in real time to contain and prevent rogue activity.
New features include Geofencing and Geolocation so you can restrict access to or from regions you pre-define.
Address
23119 Bryant Avenue, Purcell, Oklahoma 73080, United States of America
Telephone
8007994915
Website
http://www.iconiumsoftware.com