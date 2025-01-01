Iconium Software LLC

DataLenz is a state-of-the-art risk management platform that integrates seamlessly into your existing workflow, monitoring the data access stream continuously to detect out-of-bounds events you define. Our software is designed not only to detect problems, but to give you the information you need in real time to contain and prevent rogue activity.



New features include Geofencing and Geolocation so you can restrict access to or from regions you pre-define.

Address 23119 Bryant Avenue, Purcell, Oklahoma 73080, United States of America Telephone 8007994915 Website http://www.iconiumsoftware.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

IBM Technology Partner