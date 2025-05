PADBANQUE INC.

Sanicle.cloud is an AI-powered digital benefits platform designed to help corporations and governments proactively support menstrual and menopause wellness in the workplace. Built as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution, Sanicle.cloud enables employers to deploy menstrual and menopause care benefits at scale—fostering inclusion, improving health equity, and driving measurable outcomes across organizations.

Address 2930 E 94TH ST, Suite 608, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74137, United States of America Website https://sanicle.cloud/ Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Diverse-owned businesses

Female

Black American