Telia Lietuva, AB

Telia Lietuva is the first single-source provider of integrated fixed and mobile communications and IT services.
Our customers are people, businesses, state authorities and other organizations. We offer them the widest range of communications and IT services – everything they need for quality communication, fun leisure time, learning and exploring, effective work, safe and secure activities, and ambitious business.
Address
Saltoniskiu 7A, Vilnius, Vilniaus Apskritis LT-08105, Lithuania
Telephone
+370 5 2367776
Website