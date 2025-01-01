TD SYNNEX Turkey Bilgi Teknolojileri Anonim Sirketi

TD SYNNEX Turkey is the Global and Value-Added Distributor in the Market with 140+ colleagues (also have 40+ presales/postsales vendor dedicated resources).

Our main approach is Learn, Solve, Deliver and Evolve in the market.



-The only global distributor in Turkey.

-The only authorized training partner (GTP) in Turkey.

-Having brand-independent Data & AI, Security, Hybrid Cloud and Network & Collaboration Business Units within TD SYNNEX Global.

Address Anel Is Merkezi, Yamanevler Mahallesi, Site Yolu Sokak, No:5/8, Umraniye, Istanbul, Istanbul 34768, Türkiye Telephone +90 216 9995300 Website https://tr.tdsynnex.com/

Distributor