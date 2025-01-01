Based in Bulgaria, IT Partner LTD specializes in IT product development, data analytics, and generative AI services.



With over 15 years of partnership with Econt Express, the company delivers innovative tech solutions and reliable support, helping businesses leverage cutting-edge technology to drive growth and efficiency.

Address 15, Simeon Veliki str, Shumen, Shumen 9700, Bulgaria Telephone +359888331805 Website https://it-partner.bg/ Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider