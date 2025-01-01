KAIROS RISK SOLUTIONS PTY LTD

Expert consulting for Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance specialising in IBM OpenPages with Watson and ServiceNow IRM Solution Design.

Company Overview

Kairos Risk Solution was founded in 2021 with the primary goal to help businesses realise the maximum benefits of implementing Governance Risk and Compliance solutions. With over 14 years experience in providing expert advice, designing and implementing enterprise GRC solutions we are able to streamline the implementation, guide customers to good processes and sustainable implementations. Our extensive experience in the Enterprise GRC domain covers the IBM OpenPages GRC Platform and ServiceNow IRM.

Address

13 Veterans Pde, Collaroy Plateau, New South Wales 2097, Australia

Telephone

+61 0432140007

Website

http://www.kairosrisksolutions.com

  • Partner types
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers OpenPages
