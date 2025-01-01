KAIROS RISK SOLUTIONS PTY LTD

Kairos Risk Solution was founded in 2021 with the primary goal to help businesses realise the maximum benefits of implementing Governance Risk and Compliance solutions. With over 14 years experience in providing expert advice, designing and implementing enterprise GRC solutions we are able to streamline the implementation, guide customers to good processes and sustainable implementations. Our extensive experience in the Enterprise GRC domain covers the IBM OpenPages GRC Platform and ServiceNow IRM.

Address 13 Veterans Pde, Collaroy Plateau, New South Wales 2097, Australia Telephone +61 0432140007 Website http://www.kairosrisksolutions.com Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider