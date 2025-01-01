Crayon Schweiz AG

Crayon is a global technology player with 47 offices around the world and HQs in Oslo, Norway. Crayon is one of IBMs larger Business Partners worldwide, and have strong competencies across IBMs software stack. Crayon specializes in helping Customers optimize the spend on IBM Software and make use of the vast flexibility IBM offers with numerous license/subscription metrics.

Address Hellgasse 9, Altdorf UR, Basel-Landschaft 6460, Switzerland Telephone +41 418747450 Website http://www.crayon.com/de-ch Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider