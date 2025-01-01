Crayon France

Crayon is a global IBM Platinum Business Partner authorized to help customers with their IBM software in more than 30 countries across the world.
Crayon is a global technology player with 47 offices around the world and HQs in Oslo, Norway. Crayon is one of IBMs larger Business Partners worldwide, and have strong competencies across IBMs software stack. Crayon specializes in helping Customers optimize the spend on IBM Software and make use of the vast flexibility IBM offers with numerous license/subscription metrics.
Address
173 Bureaux de la Collinne, Saint Cloud Cedex, Hauts-de-Seine 92213, France
Telephone
+33 9 72726655
Website