Jarsis UK Ltd

Jarsis UK is an IBM Silver Partner delivering system integrations, machine learning and AI-driven automations, and digital transformation across asset-intensive industries. Leveraging expertise in TRIRIGA, Maximo, IoT and cloud platforms, we design and deploy tailored connectors, APIs, automation frameworks and intelligent models that drive operational excellence and predictive insights. With over a decade of experience, we help clients optimize asset performance, reduce costs and meet sustainability goals through scalable, future-ready solutions.

Address Unit 15 Attenbury's Lane, Altrincham, Manchester WA14 5QE, United Kingdom Telephone 07825372857 Website https://jarsis.io Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider