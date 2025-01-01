Zowie Inc.

Zowie is an AI Agent platform for enterprises that uses Generative AI to automate up to 90% of complex customer tasks across chat, email, and voice—without hallucinating. By understanding context and learning from each interaction, it streamlines operations, boosts efficiency, and delivers accurate responses.

Address 8 The Green, Suite #10893, Dover, Delaware 19901, United States of America Website http://getzowie.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

IBM Technology Partner Diverse-owned businesses

Female