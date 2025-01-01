NEWMARK & COMPANY REAL ESTATE, INC.

Newmark’s Information Management team, an integral part of Occupier Solutions, has extensive experience implementing, hosting, and maintaining IBM TRIRIGA and Maximo for clients.



Our team of experts offers unmatched technical expertise, with 20+ years of experience across our technical and developer teams. We ensure top-notch service with a fully on-shore team and offer out-of-box methodologies for implementations, which makes upgrades and ongoing support less costly and time efficient.

Address 125 PARK AVE, NEW YORK, New York 10017, United States of America Telephone 2123722000 Website https://www.nmrk.com/services/global-corporate-services/technology-solutions Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider