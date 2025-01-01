Rexus USA LLC

Rexus is a global IT Infrastructure Consulting and services company, offering IT Infrastructure services support across IT Domain. i.e. Global Manage Services, IT Professional Services, Software Development Services, Artificial Intelligence, Automation, Cloud Solutions, IBM AIX /HP UNIXetc.



The USP – Rexus provides technology & vendor agnostic solutions with one stop shop for all your global end-to-end IT Infrastructure and Software needs. Rexus also provides global staff augmentation for short term and long-term projects i.e. global FTE’s, short term and long term project resources, etc

Address 3500 South DuPont Highway Suite 300 Dover, DE 19901, Dover, Delaware 19901, United States of America Website https://www.rexus-group.com/ Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider