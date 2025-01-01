PRODEVANS TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED

Prodevans is India leading and emerging system integrator BFSI-focused digital transformation partner with 20+ years of redhat open source experience. Delivers end-to-end solutions like Full Life Cycle API Management, Everything as Code, Cloud (multi/hybrid), DevSecOps, Data Lake, IDM/IAM, and CBDC implementation. Anchored by seasoned BFSI leaders. Strong IBM Red Hat partnership (20+ years, 200+ certified staff). Proven track record helping banks in 'Run the Bank' transformation and solving critical operational issues. Early expertise in CBDC.

Address No.389, First Floor, 8th Main 7th Cross, Mico Layout, BTM 2nd Stage, Bangalore, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560076, India Telephone +918270054504 Website http://www.prodevans.com Partner types

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider