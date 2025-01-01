Meridian IT Ltd

Meridian IT UK is a leading provider of IBM workload optimisation services – deploying infrastructure either on premise, in its own private cloud or on public cloud platforms. The business puts the availability of applications at the centre of its managed services, providing modernisation and automation services and underpins everything with a comprehensive cyber security service.

Address 1st Floor, 16/17 College Green, Dublin, Dublin D02 V078, Ireland Website https://www.meridianit.co.uk/ Partner types

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider