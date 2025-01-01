ITG Solutions LLP

ITG Solutions is an IBM-certified systems integrator providing advanced solutions in cybersecurity, hybrid cloud, and enterprise IT infrastructure. Our team specializes in designing and implementing secure, scalable architectures tailored to the unique needs of each client. By leveraging innovation and strategic partnerships, we help organizations streamline IT operations, strengthen cyber resilience, and accelerate digital transformation. Trusted by large enterprises and public sector organizations alike, we are known for our deep technical expertise and customer-centric approach.

Address Al-Farabi 19BC 'Nurly Tau', Block 1В, Office 205, Almaty, Almaty 050059, Kazakhstan Telephone +77080073535 Website http://www.itg-s.kz Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider