NTT DATA INTELLILINK CORPORATION Subsidiary of NTTDATA,Japan.
Date of Establishment
August 3, 1999
Capital:
JPY 100 million (100% ownership of NTT DATA GROUP CORPORATION)
Sales:
Our Company JPY 65.0 billion (as of March, 2024)
Group companyJPY 10.6 billion (as of March, 2024) [NTT DATA NEWSON Corporation]
Number of employees:
1,151 (non-consolidated/as of April 1, 2025)
1,738 (entire group/as of April 1, 2025)
Address
Pacific Marks 7F, 1-15-7, Tsukishima, Cyuou-ku, Tokyo 104-0052, Japan
Telephone
+81 3 58436870
Website