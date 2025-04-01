NTT DATA INTELLILINK CORPORATION

Date of Establishment

Au­gust 3, 1999

Capital:

JPY 100 mil­lion (100% ow­ners­hip of NTT DATA GROUP CORPORATION)

Sales:

Our Company JPY 65.0 bil­lion (as of March, 2024)

Group com­pa­nyJPY 10.6 bil­lion (as of March, 2024) [NTT DATA NEWSON Corporation]

Number of employees:

1,151 (non-consolidated/as of April 1, 2025)

1,738 (entire group/as of April 1, 2025)

Address Pacific Marks 7F, 1-15-7, Tsukishima, Cyuou-ku, Tokyo 104-0052, Japan Telephone +81 3 58436870 Website http://www.intellilink.co.jp/ Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional