Lenovo Global Technology HK Limited

Lenovo Ceph-Ready Storage Node

Company Overview

Solutions will target scale-out cloud storage with workloads such as data lakes for analytics (AI/ML), serving digital media, providing capacity for archive or backup, cloud storage with S3, OpenStack and MySQL integration, all flash and hybrid disk configurations deliver low-latency performance, NVMe and SAS3 architectures, and out-of-band server management software, etc.

Address

979 King’s Road, Quarry Bay, Hong Kong, 23/F, Lincoln House, Taikoo Place, Hong Kong, null 999077, Hong Kong

Telephone

9196004138

Website

https://www.lenovo.com

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
  • Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider

Solutions

