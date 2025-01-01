Lenovo Global Technology HK Limited

Solutions will target scale-out cloud storage with workloads such as data lakes for analytics (AI/ML), serving digital media, providing capacity for archive or backup, cloud storage with S3, OpenStack and MySQL integration, all flash and hybrid disk configurations deliver low-latency performance, NVMe and SAS3 architectures, and out-of-band server management software, etc.

Address 979 King’s Road, Quarry Bay, Hong Kong, 23/F, Lincoln House, Taikoo Place, Hong Kong, null 999077, Hong Kong Telephone 9196004138 Website https://www.lenovo.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider