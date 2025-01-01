National Technology Group LLC - NTG

National Technology Group is a promising Omani company specializing in Research, Development, and Innovation in the fields of Digital Transformation
National Technology Group (NTG) delivers specialized digital solutions designed to drive innovation and transformation across industries. Our core offerings include:
Digital Transformation Consulting
Enterprise Process Optimization
Custom System Development
Real-Time Data Analytics
API Management and Systems Integration
Cybersecurity Solutions
Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms
Big Data & Open Data Platforms
NTG is committed to accelerating digital innovation through tailored, secure, and data-driven technologies. Leveraging advanced tools like automation and artificial intelligence.
Address
Bait Towell, Maaridh Street, Unit 12, Ground Floor building 81,, Bousher, Masqat 111, Oman
Telephone
+968 9779 9778
Website