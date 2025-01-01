National Technology Group LLC - NTG

National Technology Group (NTG) delivers specialized digital solutions designed to drive innovation and transformation across industries. Our core offerings include:



Digital Transformation Consulting



Enterprise Process Optimization



Custom System Development



Real-Time Data Analytics



API Management and Systems Integration



Cybersecurity Solutions



Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms



Big Data & Open Data Platforms



NTG is committed to accelerating digital innovation through tailored, secure, and data-driven technologies. Leveraging advanced tools like automation and artificial intelligence.

Address Bait Towell, Maaridh Street, Unit 12, Ground Floor building 81,, Bousher, Masqat 111, Oman Telephone +968 9779 9778 Website https://www.ntg.om/p/Home Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider