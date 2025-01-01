National Technology Group LLC - NTG

National Technology Group is a promising Omani company specializing in Research, Development, and Innovation in the fields of Digital Transformation

Company Overview

National Technology Group (NTG) delivers specialized digital solutions designed to drive innovation and transformation across industries. Our core offerings include:

Digital Transformation Consulting

Enterprise Process Optimization

Custom System Development

Real-Time Data Analytics

API Management and Systems Integration

Cybersecurity Solutions

Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms

Big Data & Open Data Platforms

NTG is committed to accelerating digital innovation through tailored, secure, and data-driven technologies. Leveraging advanced tools like automation and artificial intelligence.

Address

Bait Towell, Maaridh Street, Unit 12, Ground Floor building 81,, Bousher, Masqat 111, Oman

Telephone

+968 9779 9778

Website

https://www.ntg.om/p/Home

  • Partner types
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
  • Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers Data Fabric for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers wastonx.ai, watsonx.data, watsonx.governance
  • Covers webMethods API Management
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.