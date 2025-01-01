BCT Consulting Ltd

Established in 1999, Bahwan CyberTek, with 4500+ skilled associates, specializes in industries such as Oil & Gas, Telecom, Power, Government, Banking, Retail, and SCM/Logistics. As a global provider of digital transformation solutions, we’ve successfully delivered services in 49+ countries across North America, the Middle East, Far East, Africa, and Asia. With BCT Consulting’s office in Harrow, England, we are strategically positioned to support local businesses with timely, tailored solutions and deep regional expertise.

Address Amba House, 15 College Road,, Harrow, England HA1 1BA, United Kingdom Website https://bct-consulting.com/

