Bahwan Cybertek SDN. BHD

Bahwan CyberTek with 4500+ experts, delivers digital solutions in 49+ countries, excelling in various industries and supporting businesses in Malaysia

Company Overview

Established in 1999, Bahwan CyberTek, with 4500+ skilled associates, specializes in industries like Oil & Gas, Telecom, Power, Government, Banking, Retail, and SCM/Logistics. As a global provider of digital transformation solutions, we’ve delivered impactful services across 49+ countries, including North America, the Middle East, Far East, Africa, and Asia. With offices in KL Sentral, Kuala Lumpur, and Selangor Darul Ehsan, Malaysia, we are uniquely positioned to support local businesses by providing timely, personalized solutions and a deep understanding of the regional market.

Address

Unit 621, 6th Floor, Kelana Centre Point No.3 Jalan SS7/19, Kelana Jaya 47301, Kelana Jaya, Selangor 47301, Malaysia

Telephone

+60 60378809699

Website

http://www.bahwancybertek.com

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
  • Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers wastonx.ai, watsonx.data, watsonx.governance
  • Covers the Maximo Application Suite
  • Covers Guardium Data Encryption
  • Covers watsonx Assistant
  • Covers IBM Storage, Fusion HCI, Storage Suite for IBM Cloud Paks
Resale Authorizations
  • TRIRIGA
  • Maximo
  • IoT Platform Withdrawn
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Suite
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • Sterling Order Management System
  • Storage Virtualize
  • Storage Scale SW (TPS)
  • Storage Defender SW (TPS)
  • Spectrum High Performance Computing
  • Encore
  • Host Toolsz
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • TXSeries
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Top (AUO)
  • TPF
  • Db2
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • QRadar Suite (Software)
  • Customer Insights Software
  • Hyper Protect Virtual Servers - Private Cloud
  • Other/Unk IBM SW
  • watsonx Orchestrate
  • Cloud Pak for Data
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Instana
  • Cloud Pak for Applications
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • OpenPages
  • API Connect
  • App Connect
  • IT Automation Heritage
  • Aspera
  • Blockchain Support
  • Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
  • Cloud Pak for Business Automation
  • DataPower Appliances
  • Cloud Pak for Integration
  • Legacy App Services
  • MQ
  • Operations Insights
  • Operational Decision Management
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Informix
  • Decision Optimization
  • Cloudera & Hadoop
  • Data Replication
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Optim
  • Renewals Only - Kenexa LMS
  • Hybrid Cloud Network Automation
  • SPSS Statistics
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • Business Automation Workflow
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • BigFix Endpoint Security
  • Verify Governance
  • Security Network Protection Withdrawn
  • X-force Threat Intelligence
  • QRadar SIEM
  • QRadar SOAR
  • Video Analytics Withdrawn
  • Data Platform Top (AUO)
  • Capture
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • Filenet Content Manager
  • DevOps
  • Turbonomic
  • Fusion HCI SW & Fusion SDS (TPS)
  • Palantir Withdrawn
  • Process Planning
  • SevOne
  • AIOps Insights Withdrawn
  • Automation Foundation Withdrawn
  • Ground Transport Withdrawn
  • Security AppScan
  • Clinical Development Portfolio Withdrawn
  • Connected Vehicle Insights
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper II Withdrawn
  • Spectrum Accelerate
  • Hyper Protect Data Controller Withdrawn
  • Storage Tape Enterprise Drives (TS11xx)
  • The Weather Company Media
  • Non-IBM SW
  • Flexera One with IBM Observability
  • Business Automation Open Editions
  • Workload Automation
  • Db2 Tools for Z
  • Supply Chain Intelligence Top (AUO) Withdrawn
  • Edge Application Manager
  • Content Manager (CM8)
  • WebSphere Maintenance Mode
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • Guardium Data Security Center
  • Verify Privilege
  • Verify
  • Guardium Discover and Classify
  • Netezza
  • watsonx.data
  • watsonx.ai
  • Event Automation
  • Databand
  • Storage DS8K SW (TPS)
  • Quantum Safe Explorer
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Z
  • MongoDB
  • Hybrid Cloud Mesh
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Ansible
  • Streamsets
  • Concert
  • Data Product Hub
  • webMethods API Management
  • webMethods Data Exchange
  • webMethods BPMS
  • webMethods ApplinX
  • webMethods EntireX
  • webMethods Integration
  • Rapid Network Automation
  • Elastic
  • Kubecost
  • Terraform
  • Vault
  • Consul
  • Nomad
  • Mistral
  • Data Fabric Ecosystem & Emerging
  • Hybrid IPaaS
  • JSphere Suite for Java
