Bahwan Cybertek SDN. BHD

Established in 1999, Bahwan CyberTek, with 4500+ skilled associates, specializes in industries like Oil & Gas, Telecom, Power, Government, Banking, Retail, and SCM/Logistics. As a global provider of digital transformation solutions, we’ve delivered impactful services across 49+ countries, including North America, the Middle East, Far East, Africa, and Asia. With offices in KL Sentral, Kuala Lumpur, and Selangor Darul Ehsan, Malaysia, we are uniquely positioned to support local businesses by providing timely, personalized solutions and a deep understanding of the regional market.

Address Unit 621, 6th Floor, Kelana Centre Point No.3 Jalan SS7/19, Kelana Jaya 47301, Kelana Jaya, Selangor 47301, Malaysia Telephone +60 60378809699 Website http://www.bahwancybertek.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider