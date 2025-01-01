Bahwan Cybertek Pvt Ltd

Established in 1999, Bahwan CyberTek boasts over 4500+ skilled associates with expertise across industries like Oil & Gas, Telecom, Power, Government, Banking, Retail, and SCM/Logistics. A global provider of digital transformation solutions, we have delivered impactful solutions in 49+ countries across North America, the Middle East, Far East, Africa, and Asia. As a trusted IBM partner, our capabilities include leveraging advanced technologies to empower businesses worldwide. With offices in Chennai, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Coimbatore, and beyond, our presence spans across India.

Address No. 148, Rajiv Gandhi Salai,, Okkiyam Thoraipakkam,, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600097, India Telephone +91 44 43449000 Website http://www.bahwancybertek.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider