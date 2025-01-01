Bahwan Cybertek Pvt Ltd

Bahwan CyberTek, a trusted IBM partner, delivers digital solutions globally, with 4500+ experts and offices across India, empowering 1000+ customers.
Established in 1999, Bahwan CyberTek boasts over 4500+ skilled associates with expertise across industries like Oil & Gas, Telecom, Power, Government, Banking, Retail, and SCM/Logistics. A global provider of digital transformation solutions, we have delivered impactful solutions in 49+ countries across North America, the Middle East, Far East, Africa, and Asia. As a trusted IBM partner, our capabilities include leveraging advanced technologies to empower businesses worldwide. With offices in Chennai, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Coimbatore, and beyond, our presence spans across India.
No. 148, Rajiv Gandhi Salai,, Okkiyam Thoraipakkam,, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600097, India
+91 44 43449000
