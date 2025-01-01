Code24 Pty Ltd is an IBM Silver Business Partner based in Australia, delivering high-performance solutions across IBM Power Systems, WatsonX AI, infrastructure modernization, hybrid cloud, and automation. We help clients design, implement and support scalable, secure systems using IBM i, AIX, and Linux environments. Our certified team also supports SAP workloads on IBM infrastructure, including SAP HANA on Power, delivering enterprise-grade solutions with performance, compliance, and availability.

Address 61A East Avenue, Clarence Park, South Australia 5034, Australia Telephone +61871342930 Website https://code24.com.au/ Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider