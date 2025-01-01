MyGoodLife uses 1st and 3rd party data to understand people on a personal level—their values, passions, and goals. We sit this data on top of a large language model to generate personalized, 1:1 communications at scale. These messages drive meaningful patient engagement, guiding individuals toward their best health through ongoing, human-centered conversations. It’s how we make care feel personal—and inspire action that lasts while driving ROI for our clients.

Address 109 West 118th Street, New York, New York 10026, United States of America Website https://www.mygoodlife.ai/ Partner types

Managed Service Provider (MSP) Diverse-owned businesses

Female