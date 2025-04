envnt. is a leading Saudi digital transformation consultancy specializing in modernizing government services. Since 2009, Envnt has delivered cutting-edge solutions for ministries and major institutions. Solutions range from AI platforms to low-code applications, driving efficiency, cost savings and improved citizen services. With notable success stories such as helping a transport ministry cut costs by 30% and strategic alliances with global technology leaders like IBM, envnt. stands at the forefront of digital innovation in Saudi Arabia and across the Middle East.

Address Business Gate - Building A3, Riyadh, Ar Riyad 11231, Saudi Arabia Website http://www.envnt.co Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider