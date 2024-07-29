Highstep Technologies

Highstep is a Maximo expert and tech partner delivering smart, scalable solutions that drive digital growth and long-term client success.
Company Overview

Highstep is a trusted tech partner with 20 years of experience delivering digital transformation and operational excellence. As an IBM partner with deep Maximo expertise, we’ve led some of the most complex enterprise initiatives, including the largest Maximo migration in the U.S. We offer EAM, Maximo consulting, cloud, AI, cybersecurity, and more. Our lean, client-first model emphasizes innovation, collaboration, and long-term autonomy—backed by global delivery teams and proprietary Maximo tools that reduce risk and accelerate results.

Address

204 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, New Jersey 08035-1739, United States of America

Telephone

9738663515

Website

https://highstep.com

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
