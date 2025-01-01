ProActys GmbH

ProActys accelerates digital transformation by focusing on process automation, innovative technologies, agile collaboration, and effective change management. We serve clients across Switzerland in French, German, and English—bridging linguistic regions to deliver tailored, impactful solutions for sustainable growth.



Our experienced consultants combine strategic insight with hands-on expertise, helping organizations streamline workflows, optimize costs, and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market. As an IBM Silver Partner, we harness Watsonx and Orchestrate for next-level, AI-driven solutions.

Address Firststrasse 1, Feusisberg, Schwyz 8835, Switzerland Telephone +41798441467 Website https://proactys.swiss Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider