Atea is the leading provider of IT infrastructure in the Nordic and Baltic regions. Atea is represented in 88 cities with nearly 8,000 employees in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. We manage, operate and develop our customers' IT environments. Atea had sales of approximately NOK 35 billion (2024) and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Address Ūnijas 15, Riga, Riga LV-1039, Latvia Telephone +37167819050 Website https://www.atea.lv/ Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider