ATEA SIA

Atea delivers hardware and software from leading global manufacturers and provides consultants and service solutions.

Company Overview

Atea is the leading provider of IT infrastructure in the Nordic and Baltic regions. Atea is represented in 88 cities with nearly 8,000 employees in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. We manage, operate and develop our customers' IT environments. Atea had sales of approximately NOK 35 billion (2024) and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Address

Ūnijas 15, Riga, Riga LV-1039, Latvia

Telephone

+37167819050

Website

https://www.atea.lv/

  • Partner types
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers Turbonomics
  • Covers Data Fabric for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers IBM Storage, Fusion HCI, Storage Suite for IBM Cloud Paks
  • Covers QRadar Suite (Software)
  • Covers QRadar for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
  • Covers wastonx.ai, watsonx.data, watsonx.governance
  • Cloudability
  • Covers Apptio
  • Covers API Connect, DataPower, Events Streams, and MQ
  • Covers Cognos Analytics, Cognos Analytics for Cloud Pak for Data & aaS
  • Covers Db2 and Db2 for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Databases
  • Covers Privileged Access Management for the Security Portfolio
  • Covers the Maximo Application Suite
  • Covers B2B Integration SaaS
  • Covers Envizi Sustainabilty Performance Management
  • Covers Sterling Data Exchange
  • Covers Event Automation, Event Streams
  • Covers MQ, MQ Advanced, MQ Appliances
  • Covers Netezza and Netezza for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers Spectrum LSF and Symphony
  • Covers Guardium Data Protection
  • Covers Guardium Insights
  • Covers Guardium Discover and Classify
  • Covers Verify
  • Covers Verify Access
  • Covers Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps, Application Monitoring, IT Management Bundles, Operations Insights
  • Covers Guardium Suite
  • Covers Cloud Object Storage, Storage Scale System, Storage Discover, Storage Scale, Storage Ceph
  • Covers Power hardware including Scaleup, Scaleout and Linux based servers
  • Covers Linear Tape-Open, IBM Storage Archive, IBM Storage Suite, Tape Media, IBM Storage Protect, Defender
  • Covers FlashSystems, IBM Storage Control & Storage Insights, IBM Storage Virtualize, IBM Storage Sentinel
  • Covers IBM Business Automation Manager Open Editions
  • Covers SPSS Statistics
  • Covers Hybrid iPaaS and webMethods App Integration
Resale Authorizations
  • Ceph as a Service
  • Storage Tape Enterprise Drives (TS11xx)
  • Storwize V7xxx HW
  • Power Systems Other HW/Racks/HMC
  • Watson FSS Top (AUO)
  • Z Open Automation Utilities
  • Optim
  • MQ
  • Db2 for Z
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • WebSphere Maintenance Mode
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • 6941-15K Point of Sale - Storage Expert Care - Premium
  • Z Workload Interaction Navigator
  • Z Digital Integration Hub
  • SAN b-type Switches
  • Z Backup Recovery
  • Host Toolsz
  • DevOps
  • App Connect
  • Data Replication
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Decision Optimization
  • Db2 Tools for Z
  • Db2
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Operations Insights
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • Operational Decision Management
  • Business Automation Workflow
  • zSystems Security
  • Verify
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Sterling Transformation Extender
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • Z Service Management Suite
  • Cloud Object Storage HW
  • Z Software Asset Management
  • Z Log and Data Analytics
  • Automatic Binary Optimizer for z/OS
  • Z Service Automation Suite
  • Storage DS8K HW
  • IDz & PD Tools
  • Cloud Infrastructure Center
  • IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Stack
  • Enterprise COBOL for z/OS
  • IDzEE & ADFz
  • Test Tools - TAZ
  • Z Compilers
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • Encore
  • CICS Transaction Server for z/OS
  • CICS Transaction Gateway
  • z/OS Connect Enterprise Edition
  • IMS
  • Z Storage Management
  • IMS Tools
  • CICS Tools
  • zVM Tools
  • Z IT Monitoring
  • Z Workload Scheduling
  • Z Anomaly Analytics
  • Storage Protect
  • z/OS Communication Server
  • DFSMS
  • Z Monitoring Suite
  • Z Performance and Capacity
  • Z APM Connect
  • Unified Key Orchestrator
  • zAI Platforms
  • Power10 S1022 Scale-out
  • Power10 L1022 Scale-out
  • Storage Scale System
  • Storage FlashSystem - FS5nxx HW
  • Storage Tape LTO (TS2xxx, TS4xxx)
  • Power 10 E1080
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper 4
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • IBM Power Virtual Server Private Cloud - Hardware
  • Fusion HCI System
  • Software - AIX
  • Security Intelligence Withdrawn
  • Identity and Access Management Withdrawn
  • Watson Marketing and Commerce Top-Divested and Miscodes(AUO)
  • Digital Experience Software
  • Software - Linux OS (gross)
  • Sterling Managed File Transfer
