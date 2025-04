eXate is a solution that sits at the intersection of Data Privacy, Data Protection, Cross Border Data Controls and Fine Grain Access Controls, protecting Data at Rest, Data in Motion, and Data in Use. Core features include data access control, discovery & remediation, policy management and audit & reporting.

Address First Floor, 85 Great Portland Street, London, London, City of W1W 7LT, United Kingdom Telephone +44 7956843333 7956843333 Website http://exate.com Partner types

IBM Technology Partner