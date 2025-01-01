Home

Partner Plus

Company

LKS Systems

LKS Systems

LKS Systems provides digital transformation and integration services, specializing in IBM’s webMethods to streamline enterprise operations and

Company Overview

LKS Systems leverages IBM technologies to embark as a digital transformation and integration service provider specializing in consultation, implementation, and professional services. With deep expertise in banking and enterprise systems, we deliver solutions across webMethods Stack, Integration, API Management, BPM, and digital development.

Our offerings include scalable, cloud-ready platforms and proprietary tools that enable seamless digital and business transformation. Headquartered in Egypt, we support clients across the MENA region.

Address

3A Legenda Center, Dr Atef Sedky Street, Sheikh Zayed City, Al Jizah 12588, Egypt

Telephone

+20237944145

Website

https://lkssystems.com

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers webMethods App Integration
  • Covers webMethods API Management
Resale Authorizations
  • Rapid Network Automation
  • Elastic
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Ansible
  • Data Fabric Ecosystem & Emerging
  • webMethods Integration
  • Data Product Hub
  • Vault
  • Nomad
  • Terraform
  • Consul
  • Mistral
  • QRadar Suite (Software)
  • Turbonomic
  • watsonx Orchestrate
  • Ground Transport Withdrawn
  • Quantum Safe Explorer
  • AIOps Insights Withdrawn
  • Automation Foundation Withdrawn
  • Process Planning
  • SevOne
  • TRIRIGA
  • Sterling Order Management System
  • Maximo
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Suite
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • Storage Virtualize
  • Host Toolsz
  • Storage Defender SW (TPS)
  • Spectrum High Performance Computing
  • Encore
  • Storage Scale SW (TPS)
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • TXSeries
  • TPF
  • Db2
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • Hyper Protect Virtual Servers - Private Cloud
  • Other/Unk IBM SW
  • Cloud Pak for Data
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Instana
  • Cloud Pak for Applications
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • OpenPages
  • API Connect
  • App Connect
  • IT Automation Heritage
  • Aspera
  • Blockchain Support
  • Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
  • Cloud Pak for Business Automation
  • DataPower Appliances
  • Cloud Pak for Integration
  • Legacy App Services
  • MQ
  • Operations Insights
  • Operational Decision Management
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Informix
  • Decision Optimization
  • Spectrum Accelerate
  • Connected Vehicle Insights
  • watsonx.data
  • Cloudera & Hadoop
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Optim
  • Data Replication
  • Filenet Content Manager
  • DevOps
  • Renewals Only - Kenexa LMS
  • Hybrid Cloud Network Automation
  • SPSS Statistics
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • Business Automation Workflow
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • Verify Governance
  • X-force Threat Intelligence
  • QRadar SIEM
  • QRadar SOAR
  • Capture
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • Fusion HCI SW & Fusion SDS (TPS)
  • Databand
  • Flexera One with IBM Observability
  • Storage DS8K SW (TPS)
  • Event Automation
  • Edge Application Manager
  • Content Manager (CM8)
  • The Weather Company Media
  • Non-IBM SW
  • Business Automation Open Editions
  • Workload Automation
  • Db2 Tools for Z
  • WebSphere Maintenance Mode
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • Guardium Data Security Center
  • Verify Privilege
  • Verify
  • Guardium Discover and Classify
  • Netezza
  • Palantir Withdrawn
  • Security AppScan
  • Clinical Development Portfolio Withdrawn
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper II Withdrawn
  • Hyper Protect Data Controller Withdrawn
  • Storage Tape Enterprise Drives (TS11xx)
  • IoT Platform Withdrawn
  • Data Platform Top (AUO)
  • Supply Chain Intelligence Top (AUO) Withdrawn
  • Video Analytics Withdrawn
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Top (AUO)
  • Customer Insights Software
  • BigFix Endpoint Security
  • Security Network Protection Withdrawn
  • watsonx.ai
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Z
  • MongoDB
  • Hybrid Cloud Mesh
  • Kubecost
  • Concert
  • webMethods API Management
  • webMethods Data Exchange
  • webMethods BPMS
  • webMethods ApplinX
  • webMethods EntireX
  • Streamsets
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.