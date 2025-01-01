LKS Systems leverages IBM technologies to embark as a digital transformation and integration service provider specializing in consultation, implementation, and professional services. With deep expertise in banking and enterprise systems, we deliver solutions across webMethods Stack, Integration, API Management, BPM, and digital development.



Our offerings include scalable, cloud-ready platforms and proprietary tools that enable seamless digital and business transformation. Headquartered in Egypt, we support clients across the MENA region.

Address 3A Legenda Center, Dr Atef Sedky Street, Sheikh Zayed City, Al Jizah 12588, Egypt Telephone +20237944145 Website https://lkssystems.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider