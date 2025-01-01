Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc.

1898 & Co., part of Burns & McDonnell, is a global consultancy specializing in business, technology, and security for critical infrastructure. Partnering with IBM on Maximo for enterprise asset management (EAM) and asset performance monitoring (APM), we offer data-driven, innovative, and sustainable technology solutions to achieve your asset reliability, work efficiency, compliance, and decision-making goals. Since 1898, Burns & McDonnell has provided engineering, design, construction, and consulting services in power, water, aviation, transportation industries, and more.

