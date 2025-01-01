AppSys ICT Group

As an independent and strategic IT partner, AppSys creates innovative and sustainable solutions for SMEs, large companies and public institutions in the Benelux. We help you in every area: from digitalisation and the management of your IT environment to the (partial) transition to the cloud.



At AppSys, knowledge is central. This means that our experienced employees are continuously trained. In this way, we always look for the best solution for our customers with full conviction.



We want to help you innovate and grow your business by leveraging our expertise and knowledge to your advantage.

Address Grote Baan 19 PB 1, Houthalen-Helchteren, Limburg 3530, Belgium Telephone +3211960550 Website http://appsysictgroup.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider