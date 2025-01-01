AppSys ICT Group

We are a managed services provider with a focus on innovation and flexibility, we have a culture of collaborating with clients in the long term.
As an independent and strategic IT partner, AppSys creates innovative and sustainable solutions for SMEs, large companies and public institutions in the Benelux. We help you in every area: from digitalisation and the management of your IT environment to the (partial) transition to the cloud.
At AppSys, knowledge is central. This means that our experienced employees are continuously trained. In this way, we always look for the best solution for our customers with full conviction.
We want to help you innovate and grow your business by leveraging our expertise and knowledge to your advantage.
Address
Grote Baan 19 PB 1, Houthalen-Helchteren, Limburg 3530, Belgium
Telephone
+3211960550
Website