ZYNE IT CONSULTING PRIVATE LIMITED

ZYNE IT specializes in Digital transformation across entire value chains in an organization.
We help our customers march ahead in a dynamic business environment using technology as an enabler as well as a driver. Our major portfolio covers
1. Technology and consulting
2. ERP licensing, implementation and support (SAP + Oracle)
3. Cloud migrations (VMware, Hyper-V, KVM, IBM Power, IBM system-i, ERPs and customer build applications)
4. High performance / Parallel computing
5. Managed services for INFRA and Applications
6. Artificial Intelligence (AI, Gen-AI, Agentic-AI)
7. All Hardwares and related products to IBM
Address
Old-1449-N H.No- 308, Durgapuri, Delhi, Delhi 110093, India
Telephone
+91 9958989442
Website
http://www.zyneitconsulting.com