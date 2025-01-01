ZYNE IT CONSULTING PRIVATE LIMITED

We help our customers march ahead in a dynamic business environment using technology as an enabler as well as a driver. Our major portfolio covers



1. Technology and consulting

2. ERP licensing, implementation and support (SAP + Oracle)

3. Cloud migrations (VMware, Hyper-V, KVM, IBM Power, IBM system-i, ERPs and customer build applications)

4. High performance / Parallel computing

5. Managed services for INFRA and Applications

6. Artificial Intelligence (AI, Gen-AI, Agentic-AI)

7. All Hardwares and related products to IBM

Address Old-1449-N H.No- 308, Durgapuri, Delhi, Delhi 110093, India Telephone +91 9958989442 Website http://www.zyneitconsulting.com Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider