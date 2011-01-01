DOWN TO EARTH TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Down To Earth Technologies (DTE), founded in Kenya in 2011, is a leading ICT systems integrator serving Eastern Africa. Specializing in networking, server infrastructure, virtualization, cybersecurity, and IT consulting, DTE empowers businesses in Finance, Public Sector, Telecom, and Healthcare. DTE delivers scalable, secure solutions. Focused on innovation and customer needs, DTE drives digital transformation, operational excellence, and resilience for East African organizations.

Address NO. 6, KAPUTEI GARDENS, OFF OTHAYA ROAD, Nairobi, Nairobi City 00100, Kenya Telephone +254 20 4343070 Website https://www.dte-tech.com Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider