Portalnet Co., Ltd. operates in the business application sector as part of Samart Telcoms PCL, which holds 100% ownership of the company. Portalnet provides comprehensive services including system design, contracting, installation, support, troubleshooting, leasing, and consultancy for enterprise resource planning systems Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) and end-to-end power outage management systems.

Address 99/7 Moo4 Software Park building, 29 th floor, Chaengwattana road , KlongGluar, Pak-kred,, Pak-kred, Nonthaburi 11120, Thailand Telephone 6625909850 Website http://www.portalnet.co.th Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider