AVERROES CONSULTING SERVICES, LLC

Averroes is an AI-driven consulting firm and IBM Silver Business Partner specializing in digital transformation, automation, and AI-powered business solutions. We help organizations leverage IBM’s Data & AI technologies, including Watsonx, Business Automation, and Planning Analytics, to optimize operations and drive growth. Our expertise spans strategic consulting, AI implementation, and process automation, ensuring clients achieve efficiency, innovation, and measurable business impact.

