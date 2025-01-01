Howso Incorporated

Howso revolutionizes AI by going beyond historical modeling, enabling both technical and business users to generate any prediction against all data using only natural language. Unlike traditional black-box models, Howso provides full explainability, offering clear proof behind every prediction and recommendation. Integrated with watsonx.ai and watsonx.data, Howso empowers organizations with transparent, real-time insights, allowing them to make informed, data-driven decisions with confidence.

Address 321 N Harrington Ste. 320, Raleigh, North Carolina 27603, United States of America Website https://www.howso.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)