Howso Incorporated

Howso Incorporated

Howso Generative ML - The only AI Agent with explainability and attribution at every turn. Generate predictions on any data with natural language.

Company Overview

Howso revolutionizes AI by going beyond historical modeling, enabling both technical and business users to generate any prediction against all data using only natural language. Unlike traditional black-box models, Howso provides full explainability, offering clear proof behind every prediction and recommendation. Integrated with watsonx.ai and watsonx.data, Howso empowers organizations with transparent, real-time insights, allowing them to make informed, data-driven decisions with confidence.

Address

321 N Harrington Ste. 320, Raleigh, North Carolina 27603, United States of America

Website

https://www.howso.com

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
