AssetOne is a Saudi company with 15+ years of proven experience in working with IBM Software as Reseller, Service Partner and Build custom solutions
AssetOne is a IT Service and Solution provider company focused on AI, Automation and Enterprise Asset Management using pillars of SMART Maintenance, Supply Chain Optimization & Digital Transformation.
Our specialization is in Maximo, FSM, MRO, Envizi, EIS, AI & Data, Automation, ALM, APM.
AssetOne enjoys a competitive advantage because of its excellent personnel as well as its ability to work closely with customers and react quickly to any support needs.
The company has global experience with Rail & Road Transportation, Logistics, Utilities, Renewables, Govt, Facilities Management, Oil & Gas
Sawaed Al Riyadh, Al Farazdaq St, Al Malaz, 1st Floor, Office No.6, Riyadh, Ar Riyad 12642, Saudi Arabia
+966-50-113-9912
