ITQ - We design secure, scalable IT infrastructures & cloud solutions, from consulting to implementation, managed services & operations.
ITQ Consultancy GmbH – Your Partner for IT, Cloud & Managed Services
ITQ Consultancy GmbH specializes in secure, scalable IT infrastructures. We ensure seamless integration across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments while optimizing costs with FinOps and ThinOps. Our services cover consulting, migration, managed services, and full IT operations. With our flexible approach, businesses retain full control over operations and costs, ensuring security, performance, and long-term success.
Address
Peter-Jakob-Busch-Str. 24, Kempen, Nordrhein-Westfalen 47906, Germany
Telephone
+49 2152 148515 0
Website