ITQ Consultancy GmbH – Your Partner for IT, Cloud & Managed Services



ITQ Consultancy GmbH specializes in secure, scalable IT infrastructures. We ensure seamless integration across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments while optimizing costs with FinOps and ThinOps. Our services cover consulting, migration, managed services, and full IT operations. With our flexible approach, businesses retain full control over operations and costs, ensuring security, performance, and long-term success.

Address Peter-Jakob-Busch-Str. 24, Kempen, Nordrhein-Westfalen 47906, Germany Telephone +49 2152 148515 0 Website https://itq.eu Partner types

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider